epa09334971 Motorists drive through along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway amid dense fog on a cold evening at Kinungi in Kiambu, Kenya, 09 July 2021 (Issued on 10 July 2021). The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has raised the red flag on the number of road accidents involving boda boda riders and motorists along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. This is after some of the sections of the highway have been identified as those that have been affected by the dense fog due to the cold weather. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU