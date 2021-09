epa09454445 Members of the Fire Department and the Mexican Army help patients from a hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to move through flood water after being affected by heavy rains, in the city of Tula, Hidalgo state, Mexico, 07 September 2021. At least 17 people died from flooding after heavy rains at a public hospital in Tula, in central Mexico, from where dozens of patients have been evacuated with the support of federal forces. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre