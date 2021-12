epa09635160 Barricade of burning tires during protests against the rise in the prices of gasoline and other fuels, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 10 December 2021. Dozens of people demonstrated in the streets of the Haitian capital in protest against the increase in the prices of gasoline and other fuels, effective from 10 December. The protesters shouted slogans against the government of the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, in addition to complaints about the high levels of insecurity in the country: 'Who is Ariel to be able to raise the price of fuel?' EPA-EFE/JOHNSON SABIN