epa09461007 Taliban forces stand guard at a roadside Afghan women hold placards during a pro-Taliban rally outside the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, 11 September 2021. The United States envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on 11 September, thanked the Taliban and the Government of Qatar for their cooperation in the evacuation of some 250 foreigners from Afghanistan. The Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug.15, marking the conclusion of the takeover of the country by the Islamist group. EPA-EFE/STRINGER