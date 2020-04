epa08355684 (From L) Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet, Auxiliary Bishop of Paris Denis Jachiet and Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit attend a meditation ceremony to celebrate Good Friday in a secured part of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on April 10, 2020, in Paris on the 25th day of a strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. - Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the River Seine, was ravaged by the April 15 blaze -- losing its gothic spire, roof and many precious artefacts. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT