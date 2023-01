epa09567216 Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), speaks at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, USA, on 05 November 2021. US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Biden administration's inaugural meeting of the National Space Council will be held on 01 December. EPA-EFE/Ting Shen / POOL