Cine este funcționarul care va decide soarta premierului britanic Boris Johnson. I se spune „Micul Dumnezeu”

epa09708050 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 25 January 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increased pressure following further lockdown party allegations where is he said to have attended a garden party at Downing Street during lockdown in May 2020 as the Metropolitan Police Service have launched an investigation into events at Downing Street and Whitehall where participants may have breached Covid-19 restrictions on different dates since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson is set to face MP's during Prime Minister's Questions at parliament. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN