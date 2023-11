May 12, 2020, Tulkarem, Palestine: Israeli soldiers take their positions during a campaign to arrest Palestinians in the village of Shweika, near Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank. The Israeli authorities launched a massive arrest campaign among members of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas throughout the West Bank following the war between Israel and Gaza. (Credit Image: © Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)