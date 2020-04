epa08374184 A homeless woman who accepted to go to a shelter has her temperature checked at a Covid-19 pop-up test site for homeless people amid the coronavirus pandemic in Skid Row, Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 April 2020. The homeless population is extremely at risks amid the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT