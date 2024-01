December 28, 2023, Sioux Center, Iowa, USA: Dordt University, a biblical Christ-centered educational institution cancelled a commit to caucus rally for candidate Donald Trump scheduled for January 5 at the school's campus center. Local media reports state the university said the Trump campaigns vision and Dordt's mission were incongruent. The Trump campaign will a rally Jan. 5 at another Sioux Center venue. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: January 23, 2015, Sioux Center, Iowa, USA: Republican presidential candidate DONALD TRUMP speaks in the B.J. Hahn Auditorium at Dordt College. Profimedia Images