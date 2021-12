epa09615127 A Yemeni boy carries his monthly share of food aid provided by a local relief agency amid heightened food insecurity, in Sana'a, Yemen, 01 December 2021. More than 12 million children in Yemen are experiencing worse levels of food insecurity and they are in need of humanitarian assistance for their day-to-day needs to survive, including food, water, shelter and medicine. Around two million children under the age of five are suffering from acute malnutrition since escalating war erupted in the Arab country in March 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB