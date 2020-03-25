De Ana Hațeg,

Un cover după Beatles se adaugă melodiilor care promovează spălatul pe mâini. Vă reamintim că spălatul corect, care ne ferește de infectarea cu Covid-19, durează cel puțin 20 de secunde.

“Am atins ceva/ Cred că mă-nțelegi/ Acum trebuie să mă spăl pe mâini” sau “Nu strănuta lângă mine/ Ai grijă să nu mă stropești/ Ca să împiedic boala asta/ Trebuie să mă spăl pe mâini” – așa sună versurile transformate și adaptate contextului Covid-19.

Iată coverul despre spălatul pe mâini după piesa Beatles:

Oh yeah, I touched that somethinʼ/ I think youʼll understand/ Now I need a scrubbinʼ/ I gotta wash my hands/ Donʼt sneeze, next to me/ Watch where those droplets land/ To freeze this disease/ I gotta wash my hands/ Cause if I catch it Iʼll feel crappy inside/ I even want my latex gloves/ Sanitized/ Yeah, I learned this one thing/ The 20-second plan/ Now my waterʼs running/ I gotta wash my hands.

Și iată versurile originale ale melodiei:

Oh yeah, Iʼll tell you something/ I think youʼll understand/ When Iʼll say that something/ I wanna hold your hand/ Oh please, say to me/ Youʼll let me be your man/ And please, say to me/ Youʼll let me hold your hand/ And when I touch you I feel happy/ Inside/ Itʼs such a feeling that my love/ I canʼt hide/ I canʼt hide/ Yeah, youʼve got that something/ I think youʼll understand/ When Iʼll say that something/ I wanna hold your hand.

Foto: Hepta

