epa08845142 Mask wearing Thanksgiving day visitors took advantage of the weather biking and strolling many of the paths and trails at Yosemite Valley National Park in Yosemite Valley, California, USA, 26 November 2020. Despite warnings of health officials to stay home due to the increases of Covid-19 cases through out the states, some people are still traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA