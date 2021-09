Criză umanitară în Haiti: 400.000 de persoane nu au primit niciun sprijin la peste o lună de la cutremurul de 7,2 grade

epa09468561 A family that lost their home in the earthquake a month ago lives in a makeshift home amid rubble and tents, in Les Cayes, Haiti, 14 September 2021. Thousands of people continue to live on the streets in inhumane conditions and tens of thousands of buildings remain in rubble in southern Haiti, as Haiti marks one month since the devastating earthquake of 14 August. At least 2,248 people died, 329 are still listed as missing and another 690,000 were affected by the earthquake, which caused damage to an extensive region along the entire southern peninsula of the country, where masses and floral offerings were celebrated today in memory of the victims. EPA-EFE/Duples Plymouth