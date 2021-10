Cel puțin 20 de morți și peste 150 de răniți, după un cutremur în Pakistan. Sute de case au fost distruse

(211007) -- HARNAI, Oct. 7, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken with mobile phone shows a man checking his damaged house in southwest Pakistan's Harnai, Oct. 7, 2021. At least 20 people were killed and over 40 others injured after an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, local media and officials said early Thursday morning.,Image: 636945346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia