epa09519816 A handout intensity shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hitting near Palekastro on Crete, Greece, 12 October 2021. The epicenter was recorded at ten kilometres depth near Palekastro, the USGS says. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES