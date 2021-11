De ce Africa are puține cazuri și decese COVID, în ciuda unei rate scăzute de vaccinare. Explicațiile epidemiologilor

epa09407224 A Kenyan man (L) walks next to a mural warning against Covid-19 as residents turned up to receive their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at the Dandora Health centre in the informal settlement in Dandora, Kenya, 09 August 2021. Kenya continues to receive more vaccine donations from different countries and organizations as it tries to contain the current fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Experts warn this fourth wave will likely surpass the second and third wave this month, as the Ministry of Health confirmed the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is driven by the contagious Delta variant. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU