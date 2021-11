Au murit de trei ori mai mulți oameni de COVID decât cei raportați? Estimarea The Economist

epa09412097 Relatives clad in hazmat suits mourn on the grave of a COVID-19 victim during a funeral at Simalingkar cemetery in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 13 August 2021. Indonesia has recorded over 3,800,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases with more than 100,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI