„De fiecare dată când mă duc la toaletă trebuie să traversez granița”. Povestea orașului aflat pe frontiera dintre Belgia și Olanda

A woman walks on white crosses painted on the ground separating Netherlands and Belgium in Baarle, Belgium on August 11, 2020. The Belgian city (Baarle-Hertog) counts 22 enclaves on Dutch territory and the Dutch city (Baarle-Nassau) includes 7 pieces of land surrounded by Belgian territory. It is a city cut in two by simple painted crosses that mark the borders and cut off some shops and homes. Here, it is the front door that determines the territory on which the housing is registered.