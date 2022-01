epa09672419 A policeman gives directions next to a burning barricade during a day of protest, in Petion-ville, Haiti, on 06 January 2022, (issued 07 January 2022). Haiti is increasingly plunged into a crisis of insecurity, with no foreseeable possibility of achieving the stability necessary to organize elections, when 07 January marks six months since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/JOHNSON SABIN