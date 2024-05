Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after being found guilty over hush-money charges at Trump Tower in New York City on May 31, 2024. Donald Trump became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty on all charges in his hush money case, months before an election that could see him yet return to the White House.,Image: 877900288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no