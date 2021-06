epa09192733 A protester holds a banner reading 'Where's the Flu?' during a demonstration in front of the Los Alamitos Unified School District building against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Los Alamitos, California, USA, 11 May 2021. Critical Race Theory is a concept that seeks to understand and address inequality and racism in the US, recognizing that systemic racism is part of American society and challenges the beliefs that allow it to flourish. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT