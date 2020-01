epa08170642 NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) and other authorities survey the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, USA, 27 January 2020. Retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash with eight others, including his daughter Gianna, in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON