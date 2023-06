Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (C) addresses his units withdrawing from Bakhmut, the city captured from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. May 25, 2023. Wagner forces have begun withdrawing from Bakhmut and will hand over positions to the Russian army, says the mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, having claimed to have captured Ukraine's eastern city. Photo by / UPI,Image: 779259282, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no