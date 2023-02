EXCLUSIV la un an de război. Femeia-simbol, rănită într-un bloc de locuințe în primul bombardament rusesc, interviu pentru români: „Încă mă tratez. Visez bombe, rachete, explozii”

WARSAW, POLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Ukrainian teacher Olena Kurilo, who has become the symbol of the Russia-Ukraine war with her iconic photo -- her head wrapped in a bandage, her face caked with blood after the airstrike -- that Anadolu Agency photojournalist Wolfgang Schwan took on Feb. 24, poses with her iconic photo during an exclusive interview for Anadolu Agency in Warsaw, Poland on November 09, 2022. In the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv Oblast of eastern Ukraine, Anadolu Agency photojournalist Wolfgang Schwan took shots of civilian casualties by Russian missile strikes on Feb. 24 and among his photos, a picture of teacher Olena Kurilo has become one of the most striking images of the conflict. Kurilo and Schwan come together in Warsaw after 9 months. Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM