epa09214811 A Nepalese police officer wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands guard while keeping watch over vehicles during a COVID-19 lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 May 2021. Nepal is struggling with record numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections and deaths. The Nepalese Ministry of Health and Population confirmed on 18 May cases of the new coronavirus variant B.1.617.2 in the country. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA