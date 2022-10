epa08357271 A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of Moscow City Hall building on deserted Tverskaya street in Moscow, Russia, 11 April 2020. Moscow authorities announces a permit system to regulate movement within the city under lockdown since next week. Early Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a home quarantine till the end of April to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY