epa10554135 Workers look at the fallen marquee outside the Apollo Theatre following a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, USA, 01 April 2023. A man was killed and more than two dozen injured after the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed on 31 March evening, according to fire officials. Numerous tornadoes were confirmed across a huge area of the center of the US a week after at least 25 people were killed in Mississippi after a tornado and severe weather outbreak. EPA-EFE/MATT MARTON