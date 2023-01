Generatoare, iurte și întreruperi constante de curent: cum a rezistat Ucraina tentativei Rusiei de a o arunca în întuneric

epa10275834 The non illuminated Derzhprom building during an electricity shortage in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 30 October 2022. Power cuts were introduced all over the country, power operator Ukrenergo said, because about 40 percent of energetic infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV