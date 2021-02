epa08906059 Residents who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine wait briefly in a room at a nursing home of the German Red Cross (DRK) on the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 vaccinations during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Grossraeschen, Germany, 27 December 2020. Germany is beginning the vaccinations today mainly with mobile teams who are inoculating senior citizens in nursing homes. The volume of delivered vaccine is to rise sharply next week and many mass vaccination centers will open their doors in early January. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL