epa10062147 (FILE) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the parliament during ceremonial inauguration of the first session of the 9th parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 20 August 2020 (reissued 09 July 2022). Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa on 09 July 2022 has agreed to resign on 13 July, the parliament's speaker said in a statement after a party leaders' meeting. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence during anti-government protest in Colombo. Violent protests have been rocking the country for months over the government's alleged failure to address the worst economic crisis in decades. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE