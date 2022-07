Graham Mansfield, 73, (right) who has walked free from court after killing his terminally-ill wife Dyanne, 71, (left) by slitting her throat. After sharing a last drink together he cut her throat in March last year in their garden where he unsuccessfully also tried to kill himself in a suicide pact. He walked free on Thursday from Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of manslaughter and cleared of murder by a jury in 90 minutes. He was sentenced to a two year suspended prison sentence by the judge who said he was "entirely satisfied" that Mr Mansfield had acted out of "love" and "compassion" towards his wife. Graham Mansfield said his wife was informed she had stage four lung cancer in October 2020, just weeks after they had celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Dyanne Mansfield-Graham Mansfied Cleared of Suicide Pact Murder, UK - 22 Jul 2022,Image: 709118914, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rex Features Ltd. do not claim any Copyright or License of the attached image, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia