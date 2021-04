ATHENS, GREECE - SEPTEMBER 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "EU COUNCIL / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis holds a press conference with European Council President, Charles Michel (not seen) after their meeting in Athens, Greece on September 15, 2020. EU Council / Handout / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM