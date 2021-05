Guvernul Indiei spune că varianta „dublu mutantă” se află în spatele numărului uriaș de cazuri de Covid

epa09177357 People carry a body to a funeral pyre for the last rites at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 04 May 2021. The local priest Bhola said only two to three people are coming for the cremation of each dead body, as people are very scared of the Covid-19 pandemic and also due to the government protocol. Normally, a cremation would be attended by more than 100 people. Nowadays even basic rituals are not being done as there are many dead bodies are in the line for the cremation and staff at the cremation ground were having a great difficulty to handle the victims. According to the Indian Ministry of Health, India recorded 357,229 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI