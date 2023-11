FILED - 22 October 2023, Lebanon, Beirut: Pro-Iranian Hezbollah supporters carry the coffin of a Hezbollah militant who was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in south Lebanon. Since the commencement of the ongoing battle in Gaza between the Israeli military and the Hamas militant group, more than 20 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in a series of low-level confrontations in south Lebanon. Photo: Marwan Naamani/dpa