Primarul din Bana, Jean-Baptiste Sangha, este convins că fenomenul, consemnat joi, 9 septembrie, este provocat de schimbările climatice.

Un fost ministru a descris ninsoarea drept „un blestem care va distruge agricultura”.

Mulți dintre locuitori au mărturisit că au văzut zăpadă pentru prima dată în viață.

Acoperișurile mai multor case au fost sparte, traficul a fost suspendat și mai multe plantații au fost afectate.

La finalul lunii august, a nins în orașul chilian El Salvador, din deșertul Atacama, cel mai uscat loc din lume.

