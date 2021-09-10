Primarul din Bana, Jean-Baptiste Sangha, este convins că fenomenul, consemnat joi, 9 septembrie, este provocat de schimbările climatice.

Climate change in Africa.

Strong snow recorded yesterday afternoon in the western region of Cameroon. @WBG_Climate @UNDP4Youth @grameencl @youthleadglobal pic.twitter.com/MrAedO9Iir — Bigambia Bitimi Charles Le Bon (@BitimiLe) September 10, 2021

Un fost ministru a descris ninsoarea drept „un blestem care va distruge agricultura”.

Mulți dintre locuitori au mărturisit că au văzut zăpadă pentru prima dată în viață.

The people of Bana in the west region of Cameroon experienced snow for their first time. Could it be that the climate of the poles is coming down here? How possible is this?

Geography students ✍️✍️#geography #maps #map #nature #winter #weather #earth #landscape #climate pic.twitter.com/1rCg2mZQ29 — Africulture (@africulture10) September 10, 2021

Hail stones or snow in Cameroon’s West region, precisely at Bana?

This could be due to #ClimateChange

Can a meteorologist help us with some findings? @DMN_CMR @WMO @DesIngenieurs pic.twitter.com/DvP2xV0kTv — Subiru Madina (@Subiru_DashNews) September 10, 2021

#Cameroon

Hailstones and what is thought to be snow of about 0,05mm thick has been reported in Bana and Baku in the Haut Nkam Division of the West Region. The Mayor of Bana, Jean Baptist Sanga says the phenomenon is caused by climate change. pic.twitter.com/iuW9n9isF3 — CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) September 10, 2021

Acoperișurile mai multor case au fost sparte, traficul a fost suspendat și mai multe plantații au fost afectate.

La finalul lunii august, a nins în orașul chilian El Salvador, din deșertul Atacama, cel mai uscat loc din lume.

