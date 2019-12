epa05070998 An Indian activist wipes her tears as she takes part in a protest to mark third anniversary of the Delhi gang rape crime, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, 16 December 2015. The protest marks three year since the fatal gang rape of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus, which provoked widespread outrage and led to stricter laws against sexual assault .The Indian government has asked a court to extend the detention of a man convicted of gang rape as a juvenile, saying the rehabilitation plan was ineffective. Now 21 years old, the rapist was convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and is due to be released from a special reform home next week after serving three years. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA