Undated handout picture released on July 9, 2023, by the Mexican La Jornada newspaper showing regional correspondent Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, who was found slain on July 8, shortly after he went missing in the western state of Nayarit. Sanchez, 59, is the first active journalist to be killed in 2023 in Mexico, one of the most dangerous nations in the world for members of the news media. He is one of three active or former journalists to have been abducted in the state in recent days, the prosecutors' office said in a statement on July 8, adding to Mexico's surging attacks on the press that are often linked to the country's powerful drug cartels. His body turned up "with signs of violence" and two cardboard messages pinned to his chest, the office added.