epa08871516 (FILE) - An Eurocopter AS350 Ecureuil of the private French company Service Aerien Francais (SAF) in Le Vernet, south-eastern France, 24 September 2015 (reissued 08 December 2020). A SAF helicopter of the same model was reported to have crashed in Bonvillard, near Chambery, in the French Alps close to the Swiss border. Reportedly six people have been on board the aircraft, rescue works are difficult because of thick fog in the Savoie department. EPA-EFE/ARNOLD JEROCKI