H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco went to Villeneuve-Loubet, Southern France, where he was welcomed by the town's mayor, Lionnel Luca. This trip took place as part of the visits to the 'Sites Historiques Grimaldi de Monaco'. Prince Albert II and the mayor unveiled a plaque before going to the town hall to officially welcome the Sovereign. The delegation then had lunch in a restaurant in the old center of the town. To end his visit, Prince Albert was welcomed by Madame Le Lédan in his castle of Vaugrenier. A building built in the 16th century and whose history is linked to the Grimaldi family.