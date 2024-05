Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi visit an exhibition of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) achievements. Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). Iran announced today it has started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges towards making more nuclear achievements nuclear program, days after talks on rescuing it got underway. President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a ceremony broadcast by state television.Tehran, Iran, 10/04/2021. Profimedia Images