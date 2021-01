January 18, 2021, Spain: In this illustration, a syringe seen in front of the Pfizer and BioNTech logo..Spain begins to administer the second dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech drug vaccine and the first dose (35,700 doses) of Moderna's drug has been incorporated, which also requires two injections per person. (Credit Image: © Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)