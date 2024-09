Sosit acasă, tânărul nu a arătat nicio emoție, nici măcar atunci când și-a îmbrățișat mama pentru prima dată după eliberare.

Yuriy Gulchuk, a marine from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade lost his ability to speak while he was in Russian captivity.



Yuriy was captured on April 12, 2022, at the Ilyich metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

He was twenty years old at the time.



The young man reportedly spent…