July 7, 2021, Tokyo, Japan: A taxi turns back at the closed access to the New National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Streets around Japan's New National Stadium are closed to the public for preparations ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Organizers are considering to hold the games without spectators due to COVID-19 increasing cases in Tokyo. (Credit Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Wire) Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 620191972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -CHE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia