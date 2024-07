FILED - 11 October 2023, Belgium, Brussels: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the two-day NATO Defense Ministers Council at the Alliance headquarters. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg fails to get allies to commit to a multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine, according to information obtained by dpa. Photo: -/NATO/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full