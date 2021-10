Lecția unui mic stat asiatic în pandemie: impune noi restricții, deși are 83% din populație vaccinată. Ce stă în spatele acestei decizii

epa09214552 Medical personnel wearing PPE inside a swab testing station at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. Singapore has tightened its circuit breaker restrictions in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases through the community and a local spread of the B.1.617.2 virus variant. Singapore has reported a 7 day average case count of 39 with the majority of the cases from the community and the rest from arriving travellers. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON