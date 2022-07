epa09980325 Troops in action during the final phase of the military exercise Summer Shield combined with international exercise Defender Europe at Adazi landfill, Latvia, 27 May 2022. The Summer Shield exercise is led by the Latvian Army Land Forces Mechanized Infantry Brigade, involving several other regular forces and the National Guard, as well as NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia, the Royal Danish Armed Forces Mechanized Battalion, the U.S., British and Lithuanian military units, providing joint training of national units and allies in tactical tasks, integrating air and ground operations with indirect fire support. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS