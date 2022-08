Detonation of ammunition as a result of a fire on the territory of the site for temporary storage of ammunition in one of the military units in the village of Mayskoye. As a result of the explosions, a number of civilian facilities were damaged, including power lines, a power plant, a railway track, residential buildings, as well as two people, about 3,000 residents were evacuated. Genre photography. Smoke from the fire. 16.08.2022 Russia, Crimea,Image: 714444865, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except Russian Federation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein ***, Model Release: no