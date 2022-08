epa10126638 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service showing rescuers putting out a fire at a residential hall after a rocket hit the Saltivka residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 August 2022. At least six people were killed and 16 injured during the attack, the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov said. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/Ukraine State Emergency Service / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES