epa09962108 A picture taken during a media tour organized by the Russian Army shows Russian servicemen standing guard near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the Dnieper River in Kakhovka, near Kherson, Ukraine, 20 May 2022 (issued 21 May 2022). The Kakhovka HPP is the main source of energy supply to the south of Ukraine, as well as the most important strategic facility. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY